Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.66 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Goodrich Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

GDP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 70,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,383. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 655,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $7,048,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie acquired 69,519 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $747,329.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 147.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

