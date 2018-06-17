GPU Coin Price Hits $0.0352 (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000947 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

