Graft Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Graft has a market cap of $6.34 million and $25,777.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.01895400 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021341 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,019,357,313 coins and its circulating supply is 277,254,313 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.