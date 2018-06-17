Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 205,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 222,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JD.Com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in JD.Com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

JD stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

