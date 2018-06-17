Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $199.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,993 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $692,266.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,049.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,259 shares of company stock worth $55,530,948 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

