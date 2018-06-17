Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

In other Autodesk news, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $27,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk opened at $137.99 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24, a PEG ratio of 928.78 and a beta of 1.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

