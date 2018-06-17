Graham (NYSE:GHM) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Graham (NYSE:GHM) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graham earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5006354414293 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham opened at $25.50 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Graham has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.18 million, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. Graham had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

GHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

In other Graham news, VP Alan E. Smith sold 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $173,512.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.