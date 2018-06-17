TheStreet Upgrades Graham (GHM) to B

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Graham opened at $25.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In related news, VP Alan E. Smith sold 6,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $173,512.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 687,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 223,552 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 56,658 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 532,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

