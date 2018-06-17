Graham Smith Sells 4,000 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Splunk stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Splunk by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,333 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

