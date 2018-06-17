Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Commerzbank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.59 ($27.43).

Shares of Grand City Properties traded down €0.22 ($0.26), hitting €21.98 ($25.56), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 420,427 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, manages, and sells residential properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, Germany, as well as in London. Grand City Properties SA was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

