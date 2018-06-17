GrandCoin (CRYPTO:GDC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. GrandCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrandCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GrandCoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GrandCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01479710 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018922 BTC.

GrandCoin Coin Profile

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. The official website for GrandCoin is grandcoin.info. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Buying and Selling GrandCoin

GrandCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GrandCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GrandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.