Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,931,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 802,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 924,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Verizon Communications opened at $48.06 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

