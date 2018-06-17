Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,872 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s traded down $0.59, hitting $166.46, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 7,384,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,711. The firm has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Nomura upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

