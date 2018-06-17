Great Panther Silver (GPR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.60 at Eurobank EFG

Great Panther Silver (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) had its target price cut by Eurobank EFG from C$2.05 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Great Panther Silver stock opened at C$1.54 on Friday. Great Panther Silver has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$1.86.

In other Great Panther Silver news, Director Robert Alexander Archer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00.

About Great Panther Silver

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

