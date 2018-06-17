Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Cut to “Hold” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have GBX 743 ($9.89) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 725 ($9.65).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.32) to GBX 735 ($9.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($9.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($8.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 670.21 ($8.92).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10), hitting GBX 710.50 ($9.46), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 702 ($9.35).

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.70 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Great Portland Estates had a negative net margin of 118.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Nick Hampton bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 699 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £17,475 ($23,265.88). Insiders bought 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,361 over the last 90 days.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning over £3.2 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term outperformance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.