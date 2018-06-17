Telus (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Telus accounts for approximately 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.27% of Telus worth $265,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Telus by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,707,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,409,000 after buying an additional 22,395,739 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Telus by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Telus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 669,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telus in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 376,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Telus has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Telus had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.65%. Telus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Telus will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Telus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Telus’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Telus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price target on Telus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Telus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

