Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 453,090 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,597,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,090 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.87% of Goldcorp worth $104,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 1,425.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 14,817,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,797. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GG. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

