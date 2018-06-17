Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.91 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.34% of RenaissanceRe worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $148,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $152.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $663.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.39 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

