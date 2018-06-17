Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,339 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 5.03% of Federated Investors worth $170,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FII. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors traded down $0.08, reaching $23.60, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,392,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.43. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Federated Investors had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

