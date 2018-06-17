Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$33.48. 1,145,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,979. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$32.27 and a one year high of C$36.65.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.01. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Lifeco U.S. Holding Great-West purchased 1,611,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,723,327.13. Also, insider Helen Ruth Kasdorf sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.48, for a total transaction of C$354,888.00.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

