Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other Green Dot news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $693,915.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,655 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,764.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 28,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $2,058,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,609.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,816 shares of company stock worth $31,676,201 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,764,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,113,000 after acquiring an additional 490,902 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,582.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 322,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 310,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 382,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 265,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot traded up $1.59, hitting $72.86, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 414,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

