Greencoin (GRE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,565.00

Greencoin (CURRENCY:GRE) traded down 98.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Greencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Greencoin has a total market cap of $847,826.00 and approximately $2,565.00 worth of Greencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Greencoin has traded 98.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038632 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002130 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004395 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Greencoin

Greencoin (CRYPTO:GRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2016. Greencoin’s total supply is 4,013,528,641 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,247,450 coins. Greencoin’s official Twitter account is @GoGreenCoin. The official website for Greencoin is www.grcoin.com.

Greencoin Coin Trading

Greencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Greencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Greencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Greencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

