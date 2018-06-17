Greencore Group (GNC) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

GNC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 305 ($4.06) to GBX 250 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.33) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 253 ($3.37) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Davy Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 249.67 ($3.32).

Shares of Greencore Group traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05), hitting GBX 180.45 ($2.40), during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 16,955,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.50).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

