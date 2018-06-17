Greencore Group (GNC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Greencore Group (LON: GNC):

5/22/2018 – Greencore Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/22/2018 – Greencore Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/22/2018 – Greencore Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/10/2018 – Greencore Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Greencore Group traded up GBX 1 ($0.01), reaching GBX 184.50 ($2.48), during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,898,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney purchased 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £86,360 ($115,872.80).

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

