GreenMed (GRMD) Price Tops $0.0361

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. GreenMed has a market cap of $413,560.00 and approximately $2,967.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00598014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00260637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094872 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,467,373 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

