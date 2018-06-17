Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Greif expects its adjusted EPS for fiscal 2018 will be in the range of $3.25-$3.55. The company also anticipates its free cash flow will be in the range of $200-$220 million for the fiscal. Greif is poised to benefit from rising demand, strong backlog and favorable price-cost relationship. Its Paper Packaging segment will benefit from realized containerboard price increases. Also, earnings will benefit from the impact of the U.S. tax reform. However, Greif’s results are expected to bear the effect of rapidly rising raw material costs and elevated expenses. A strong U.S. dollar also remains a headwind. Its estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. Further, Greif has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. ValuEngine cut Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Greif, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Greif, Inc. Class A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of Greif, Inc. Class A traded up $0.02, reaching $55.20, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 370,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,626. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

