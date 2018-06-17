Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.28

News coverage about Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Griffin Industrial Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7560848372745 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Griffin Industrial Realty opened at $43.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $216.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.03. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

In other Griffin Industrial Realty news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $188,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

