Grimcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $720.00 (CRYPTO:GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded up 60.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Grimcoin has a market capitalization of $188,235.00 and approximately $720.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grimcoin alerts:

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004789 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000436 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GeertCoin (GEERT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grimcoin Coin Profile

Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Grimcoin’s total supply is 185,259,585 coins and its circulating supply is 171,092,847 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin. Grimcoin’s official website is reaper.rocks.

Buying and Selling Grimcoin

Grimcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grimcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.