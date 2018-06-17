GrubHub (GRUB) Price Target Raised to $130.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $118.77 on Thursday. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $300,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,642 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $178,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,134 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,373. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

