Eaton Vance Management Has $260,000 Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in GrubHub by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Gabelli started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

GRUB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 2,088,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $120.07.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $108,167.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,094 shares in the company, valued at $119,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $290,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,699.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,134 shares of company stock worth $8,587,373. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrubHub Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.