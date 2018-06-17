Head to Head Contrast: Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) versus GRUPO TELEVISA/S (TV)

GRUPO TELEVISA/S (NYSE: TV) and Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GRUPO TELEVISA/S and Liberty Media Formula One Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO TELEVISA/S 0 5 3 0 2.38 Liberty Media Formula One Series A 0 3 5 0 2.63

GRUPO TELEVISA/S presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Given GRUPO TELEVISA/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GRUPO TELEVISA/S is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series A.

Risk and Volatility

GRUPO TELEVISA/S has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of GRUPO TELEVISA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GRUPO TELEVISA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Liberty Media Formula One Series A does not pay a dividend. GRUPO TELEVISA/S pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO TELEVISA/S and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO TELEVISA/S 4.08% 3.86% 1.34% Liberty Media Formula One Series A 18.55% 1.53% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GRUPO TELEVISA/S and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO TELEVISA/S $5.00 billion 2.07 $239.79 million $0.41 44.05 Liberty Media Formula One Series A $1.78 billion 4.25 $1.35 billion $1.21 27.14

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GRUPO TELEVISA/S. Liberty Media Formula One Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRUPO TELEVISA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Media Formula One Series A beats GRUPO TELEVISA/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRUPO TELEVISA/S

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business. It also provides programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales. This segment also offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment operates in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

