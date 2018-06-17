GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,852 Shares of Quorum Health Corp (QHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.52% of Quorum Health worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Quorum Health by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 664,488 shares in the last quarter. Halcyon Management Partners LP grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Halcyon Management Partners LP now owns 984,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 428,515 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Quorum Health by 3,247.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 379,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 367,890 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Quorum Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quorum Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,625,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 317,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on QHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

QHC stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $156.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.23. Quorum Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.32). Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $486.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Quorum Health Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.