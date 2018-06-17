GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,443 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $570,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.95 to $109.64 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree to $106.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

DLTR opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

