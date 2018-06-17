GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Wave Life Sciences worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 180.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 896,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.64. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,613.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Paul Bolno sold 18,289 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $823,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 48,992 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,290,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,992 shares of company stock worth $4,540,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

