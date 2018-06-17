GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of CNX Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $395,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners opened at $19.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 16.46%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

