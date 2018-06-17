Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Cut by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 99.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after acquiring an additional 993,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $148,604,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 400,906.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,896,000 after acquiring an additional 665,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.16.

Shares of Caterpillar opened at $150.02 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.30 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

