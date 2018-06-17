Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Has $136,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,743,000 after acquiring an additional 234,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,121,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,700 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,984,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,764,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,148,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials traded down $0.38, hitting $49.31, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 23,243,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.52 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

