American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Cut by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in American Tower were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower opened at $138.56 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $4,573,147.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,129 shares of company stock worth $17,118,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

