Guess (GES) PT Raised to $26.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess (NYSE:GES) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Guess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23. Guess has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Guess had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $521.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Guess’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Guess will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Guess during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

