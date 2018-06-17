Guidewire Software (GWRE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,767. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 232.53, a PEG ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $165,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $402,632.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,725.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

