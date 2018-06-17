Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software opened at $93.01 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.25, a P/E/G ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $620,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,717. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,426,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,417,000 after acquiring an additional 189,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,458,000 after buying an additional 343,376 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,215,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,284,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.