Habit Restaurants (HABT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Habit Restaurants earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.4070184256931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Habit Restaurants traded up $0.30, hitting $9.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 260,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $253.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.