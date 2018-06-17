Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,315 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $236,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $14,581,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $841,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $39,410.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $360,771.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $879,703. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.13. 8,507,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,480. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.