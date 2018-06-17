Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Decreased by Analyst

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halcon Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HK. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halcon Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

HK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,980,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,291. Halcon Resources has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $641.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 3.97.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 117.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Halcon Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 2,021,349 shares during the last quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 1,604,020 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,138,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 818,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,619,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 854,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

