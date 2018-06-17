Halcyon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (CRYPTO:HAL)

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Halcyon has a market capitalization of $367,970.00 and $20.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Halcyon has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Halcyon coin can now be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.04119810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.01400050 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047303 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00086977 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Halcyon Profile

Halcyon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 5,982,718 coins. Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev.

Halcyon Coin Trading

Halcyon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halcyon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halcyon using one of the exchanges listed above.

