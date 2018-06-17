Halcyon (CRYPTO:HAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $367,070.00

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Halcyon has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Halcyon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halcyon has a market cap of $367,070.00 and $20.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halcyon alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.04143720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01400590 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00086162 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040091 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021673 BTC.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 5,982,368 coins. Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev.

Halcyon Coin Trading

Halcyon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halcyon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcyon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcyon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.