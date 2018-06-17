Halfords Group (HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 380 ($5.06) to GBX 365 ($4.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.80) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 365 ($4.86) to GBX 360 ($4.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.38 ($5.02).

Halfords Group opened at GBX 336.80 ($4.48) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 380.50 ($5.07).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

