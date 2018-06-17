Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,318 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 256,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 88,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $46.60 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

