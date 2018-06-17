Helios Underwriting PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW) declared a dividend on Friday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Helios Underwriting remained flat at $GBX 116 ($1.54) during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.33).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

