Hancock Holding Co. Grows Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,860 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 333,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 323,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 167,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 756.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard B. Murphy sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $163,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.10 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

